BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the August 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BYM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 34,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,949. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at $6,681,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 61,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 104.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 56.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,162 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

