BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 147.5% in September

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BST traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.51. 125,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,376. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
