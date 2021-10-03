BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 147.5% in September

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BST traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.51. 125,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,376. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

