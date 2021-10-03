Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,589 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRYS opened at $53.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

