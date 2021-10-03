Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.78.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

