Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.15 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.84. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

