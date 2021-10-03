Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cannae were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 47.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after buying an additional 2,115,284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 42.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,281,000 after buying an additional 1,482,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after buying an additional 917,020 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 512.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after buying an additional 913,923 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 417.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 908,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,012,000 after buying an additional 733,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

