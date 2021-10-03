Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 555,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,488,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 174,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 370,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after buying an additional 108,981 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 977,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,578,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $80.75 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

