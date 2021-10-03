Blair William & Co. IL Sells 395 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on GBCI. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

