Blank Wallet (BLANK) Reaches Market Cap of $7.30 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $7.30 million and $972,561.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

