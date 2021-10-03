BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.61.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$25.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.53. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$13.03.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.