BMO Capital Markets Trims Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price to $180.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED stock opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $6,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 32.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.