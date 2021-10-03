BMO Capital Markets Trims Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Target Price to C$2.30

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets to C$2.30 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE CXB opened at C$1.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of C$444.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$96.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

