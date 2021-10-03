BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

