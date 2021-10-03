BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,780 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Canada Goose by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Canada Goose by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Canada Goose by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.65.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.