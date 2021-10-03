Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,610,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $299,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.52.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

