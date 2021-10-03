Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.97

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 4053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHG shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

