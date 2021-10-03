Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.8% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $487.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $490.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.63. The company has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.