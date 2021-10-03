Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,441 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $162,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $166.02 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.23 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

