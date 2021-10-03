Brokerages Anticipate Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Celsius also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 22.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,378 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 571,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after buying an additional 321,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 991,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,690. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.79 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. Celsius has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $101.50.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

