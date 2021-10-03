Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Ford Motor reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 97.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 545,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 38,057 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 60.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 50,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

