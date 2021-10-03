Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.33. JD.com reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.02. 8,899,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.