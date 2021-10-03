Brokerages Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$4.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce earnings per share of ($4.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.03). argenx posted earnings of ($3.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($7.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($6.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($16.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.18) to ($4.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.07.

ARGX stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.88. 143,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a 52 week low of $244.98 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,820,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

