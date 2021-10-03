Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Announce $4.02 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.48 and the lowest is $3.55. CACI International reported earnings of $3.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.29 to $18.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $20.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.29.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $265.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International has a 1 year low of $198.46 and a 1 year high of $270.73.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in CACI International by 18.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in CACI International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CACI International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

