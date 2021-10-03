Brokerages Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.46. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.75.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average is $164.04. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $130.64 and a 1 year high of $184.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.