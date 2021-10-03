Brokerages Expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 1,983,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 36.4% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 143,736 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,688,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

