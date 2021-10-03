Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce sales of $617.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $627.40 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $583.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

KTB opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.