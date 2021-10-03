Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.70 Million

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce sales of $617.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $627.40 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $583.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

KTB opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.