Brokerages Set Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Price Target at $58.50

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after buying an additional 498,472 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 73,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,390. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 776.19%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

