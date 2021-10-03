Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Target Price at C$133.58

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$133.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$124.27. 1,129,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,292. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.00. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$41.07 and a 52-week high of C$165.87. The company has a market cap of C$17.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

