Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) PT at C$6.35

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 521,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.22. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.29 and a 12-month high of C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.17.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.2594408 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -8.20%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

