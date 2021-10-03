Brokerages Set Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Target Price at GBX 588

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 588 ($7.68).

SHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 614.50 ($8.03) on Thursday. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 620.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 618.81.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.