Brokerages Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target at $13.30

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

SHLX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 1,607,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,014. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after buying an additional 1,701,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 2,460,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 298,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

