Brokerages Set Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Target Price at $29.07

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 879,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

