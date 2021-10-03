Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Up 62.5% in September

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

NASDAQ:BCAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

