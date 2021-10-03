BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ERE.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.20 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.23.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of ERE.UN stock opened at C$4.41 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$4.04 and a 12-month high of C$4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.