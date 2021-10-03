Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $40,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Burford Capital by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,067 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,593,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 438,803 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,433,000. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 550,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

