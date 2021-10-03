BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BYTS opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66. BYTE Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,790,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,377,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $964,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $11,580,000.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

