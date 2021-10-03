Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.93

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.93 and last traded at $118.91, with a volume of 94886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 216.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

