Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post $42.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.80 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $45.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $171.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $177.48 million, with estimates ranging from $175.76 million to $179.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $87.40 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $53.07 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $608.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.