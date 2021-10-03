Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Up 6.3%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) was up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 98,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,871,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CANO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 1,179,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $12,687,212.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,303,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.