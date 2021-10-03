Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PING. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

NYSE:PING opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.