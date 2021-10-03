Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $281,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

