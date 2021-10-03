Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $243,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Under Armour by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,741 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Under Armour by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,387,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,477 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $8,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UA opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.