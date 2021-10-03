Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

