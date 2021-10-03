Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.01

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.01 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 57.52 ($0.75). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 8,509 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Capital & Regional Company Profile (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

