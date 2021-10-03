Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

CAPR stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 98,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

