CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.95 Million

Equities analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report sales of $214.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.97 million. CarGurus posted sales of $147.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $807.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.30 million to $823.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $946.11 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 885,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.91. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,700 shares of company stock worth $14,571,883. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

