Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Down to $23.87

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.87, but opened at $23.26. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 3,921 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRBU. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

