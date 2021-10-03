CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMX. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.