Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS.

NYSE CCL opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

