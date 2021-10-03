Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS.
NYSE CCL opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.
In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.