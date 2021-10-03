Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.48) Per Share

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ATXS stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $299,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,158,000.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.